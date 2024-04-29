‘Disappointing’: Portsmouth chief’s response as sound issues hamper Southsea Common celebrations
Pompey have apologised to supporters impacted by sound issues at the Southsea Common celebrations.
But Blues chief executive Andy Cullen has reported ‘incredible’ feedback as the city came out to laud their champions on Sunday.
Fears over poor weather didn’t come to fruition as John Mousinho’s League One champions were joined by Pompey Women after their National League Southern Premier Division trophy, at the Portsmouth City Council-supported event.
A number of supporters reported issues with hearing what was unfolding on the stage, however, with winds gusting up to 20mph.
Cullen admitted that was ‘disappointing’, but the response he’s had to the event has been positive.
He said: ‘We had an incredible reaction. I’ve not had the numbers, but I’ve had people estimate 30-50,000 were in attendance - which is terrific.
‘It’s disappointing to hear that some people were unable to hear and the sound wasn’t good, however.
‘We had a stage and we had a professional company putting everything together for us. So it’s disappointing if some people couldn’t hear.
‘Having said that, the letters, comments, emails and texts I’ve had from so many people have said about what an incredible day they had. That’s very satisfying.
‘You want to make sure everything is right for everyone, though, so apologies if anyone had any problems hearing in front of 30,000 or more people on an open common. Maybe that was always going to be a challenge.
‘We can’t legislate for the weather, but at one point during week I was having sleepless nights over the weather.
‘We had a soggy week and torrential rain the night before, so I want to thank the council for allowing us to hold the event with their staff and team down making the common as usable as possible to make it safe as well. So my thanks to them for that.’
It’s been a memorable period in Pompey’s history, starting with the exultant scenes as the League One title was secured against Barnsley a fortnight ago. The club end-of-season dinner, trophy presentation against Wigan and final-day success at Lincoln all followed before the common festivities.
Cullen added: ‘The common was a chance for supporters and families to come together and celebrate the achievements of two fantastic, outstanding teams.
‘It was also a chance to reflect on the journey this football club has been on and recognise those people who’ve played a tremendous role in saving the club, the supporters and people who led that campaign like Mark Trapani, Mick Williams, Iain McInnes and Ashley Brown, who was there in spirit.
‘Then to celebrate the city’s connection with the football club by having the navy, university and principle organisations in the city was great as well.
‘The real surprise, which they didn’t know, was the girls have the trophy lift and their medals presented. That was a magical moment.
‘It was a special day and fitting the sun came out. We’ve had lots of things happen and these moments don’t come along very often.
‘Portsmouth’s had nine promotions in its entire history, so they are special and it’s lovely to know everyone who was there at the common will have some very special memories.’
