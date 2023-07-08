Sonny Bradley made 19 appearances and featured as club captain as Luton last season completed their remarkable journey to the Premier League.

He is among six new faces for Paul Warne’s side, with Conor Washington arriving from Rotherham for an undisclosed fee on the same day.

Bradley’s career has flourished since leaving Pompey in June 2014, when sold to Crawley for an undisclosed fee.

He subsequently won promotion from every Football League division, with Plymouth (League Two) and Luton (League One and the Championship).

Bradley arrived at Pompey in May 2013 under Guy Whittingham as the Blues rebuilt after fan ownership saved them from liquidation.

He joined alongside Danny East after both had been released from Hull, although had previously enjoyed two loan spells with Aldershot.

Former Pompey player Sonny Bradley has left Luton for Derby on a free transfer. Picture: Owen Hearn

However, the towering centre-half would last just one season at Fratton Park, making 38 appearances and scoring once.

A regular in the first half of the 2013-14 campaign, he then fell out of favour under Richie Barker, while caretaker boss Andy Awford continued to overlook him.

His sole start in the final 14 matches was a 1-0 win at Northampton on the day the Blues’ Football League future was secured having been plunged into a relegation battle.

Bradley’s final outing was as a substitute in a 4-4 draw at Bury in May 2014, where he was introduced from the bench as an emergency striker and credited with a goal, albeit actually being an own goal.

Sonny Bradley in action against Newport County in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy in November 2013. Picture: Joe Pepler

That summer, following his permanent appointment as boss, Awford elected to cash in on the defender, selling him to League Two rivals Crawley.

After 79 appearances and two goals, he rejected a new deal to join Plymouth on a free transfer in July 2016, earning promotion to League One in his maiden campaign.

Although the Pilgrims were beaten to the League Two title on goal difference as Paul Cook’s Blues snatched the crown at the death following a memorable final-day 6-1 win over Cheltenham.

Bradley was once again on the move in July 2018, leaving Plymouth following 93 matches and 11 goals over two Home Park seasons.

Sonny Bradley was unveiled alongside Hull team-mate Danny East at Fratton Park after a double swoop in May 2013. Picture: Paul Jacobs (131254-7)

Signing for Luton, he remained for the next five years, earning two promotions and amassing 175 games and six goals.

Now he’s at Derby, who have also signed Joe Ward, Josh Vickers, Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson and Washington this summer.