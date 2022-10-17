The Fratton faithful have voiced their anger after Danny Cowley’s men were seen off by the Addicks under the lights at The Valley.

Despite controlling the opening 10 minutes, the visitors found themselves behind after Ryan Inniss leapt above Michael Morrison to find the back of the net.

Indeed, goals from Corey Blackett-Taylor and Eoghan O’Connell completed the rout, which also saw Marlon Pack given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow.

The defeat drops Pompey to fifth in League One and are now without a win in their previous four league contests.

After an underwhelming display in south London, the Fratton faithful have taken to social media to voice their anger at their side.

Here’s a selection of those views from Twitter.

@LukeEllisPUP: Swanson has done well since he came on - only positive tonight really.

@JBurchyy: That performance sums up Mondays pretty well to be fair.

@Povey1990: When playing 4-4-2 you can’t have identical CM’s! Also helps if your back line are playing in correct positions. On Cowley this one. Changed needed going forward!

@TomHaustead: I am a fan of Cowley but he has to take some blame for the last few weeks. The full-back situation hasn’t worked and it has taken far too long to accept that. Lowery is proving a massive miss, we haven’t looked the same without him pulling the strings.

@BenBareBurns: Pathetic, they should all have to make a public apology.

@DanKnight10: Pathetic tonight, team selection was wrong, no idea why he's so reluctant to start Swanson but defensively we are a shambles. Conceding 9 goals in 4 games and offering next to nothing going forward.

@BigGreggerr: Dismal doesn’t even cover it. Lots of self reflection needed.

@Hayden_PFC: Fair play to Charlton, better side. Pressure on us Saturday now.

Pack massively let us down when it looked like we had a slight chance of getting a goal back.

@StevePFC1: Shocking. Feel so sorry for the class fans that made the trip.

@Jamesr02_: That’s it, after that game I’m done with Pompey…

…until next Saturday where I’ll be getting up early to see us play some vegan club in the middle of nowhere and probably get battered! Up the blues!

