Pompey entered Christmas with a disappointing point against relegation-threatened Fleetwood.
The visitors netted their first goal in six weeks to claim a surprise 1-1 draw at Fratton Park and prevent a fifth straight League One victory for the leaders.
The Blues never really got going in the second half, with Fleetwood registering their equaliser through Josh Earl, and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Unfortunate to have Shaughnessy nick the ball away from him when he was about to deal with the ball which led to Fleetwood’s equaliser. Another good punch saw him winded, but thankfully able to continue. Otherwise, his contribution was his excellent distribution. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
As the last man back, produced one excellent covering tackle on Asamoah towards half-time. Dealt with his side of the pitch with customary command and defensively excellent. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 8 - MOM
The pick of Pompey. Dominant in the air, brave, and barely put a foot wrong all game as he maintains his Pompey renaissance. Distribution very good too. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Tasty physical battle with Stockley and a real test of his ability, but came out of it well. Fought and scrapped until the end. Photo: Jason Brown