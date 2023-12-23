News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop celebrates opening the scoring from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop celebrates opening the scoring from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Dominant and brave', 'Tasty physical battle', 'Unfortunate for equaliser': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Fleetwood

Pompey entered Christmas with a disappointing point against relegation-threatened Fleetwood.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 17:09 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 17:13 GMT

The visitors netted their first goal in six weeks to claim a surprise 1-1 draw at Fratton Park and prevent a fifth straight League One victory for the leaders.

The Blues never really got going in the second half, with Fleetwood registering their equaliser through Josh Earl, and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Unfortunate to have Shaughnessy nick the ball away from him when he was about to deal with the ball which led to Fleetwood’s equaliser. Another good punch saw him winded, but thankfully able to continue. Otherwise, his contribution was his excellent distribution.

1. Will Norris - 7

Unfortunate to have Shaughnessy nick the ball away from him when he was about to deal with the ball which led to Fleetwood's equaliser. Another good punch saw him winded, but thankfully able to continue. Otherwise, his contribution was his excellent distribution.

As the last man back, produced one excellent covering tackle on Asamoah towards half-time. Dealt with his side of the pitch with customary command and defensively excellent.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

As the last man back, produced one excellent covering tackle on Asamoah towards half-time. Dealt with his side of the pitch with customary command and defensively excellent.

The pick of Pompey. Dominant in the air, brave, and barely put a foot wrong all game as he maintains his Pompey renaissance. Distribution very good too.

3. Sean Raggett - 8 - MOM

The pick of Pompey. Dominant in the air, brave, and barely put a foot wrong all game as he maintains his Pompey renaissance. Distribution very good too.

Tasty physical battle with Stockley and a real test of his ability, but came out of it well. Fought and scrapped until the end.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Tasty physical battle with Stockley and a real test of his ability, but came out of it well. Fought and scrapped until the end.

