Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth: Predicted Blues starting XI as Joe Morrell prepares for full Blues debut

And with both Clark Robertson and Marcus Harness expected to make recoveries from the ankle and quad injuries they picked up against Shrewsbury in midweek, boss Danny Cowley looks set to have a full quota of senior players to chose from once again.

That’s a welcome position to be in for any manager, but the question Cowley will be asking himself is: when’s the right time to freshen things up?

He was tempted on Tuesday night for the visit of the Shrews but ultimately stuck to the same side that beat Crewe.

There might be a greater temptation this time around, though, given Donny’s tendency to pack the midfield.

Could that, perhaps, result in Joe Morrell being handed his full Blues debut? We wait and see.

In the meantime, here’s how we think Pompey will line-up on their latest visit to the Keepmoat...

1. Goalkeeper - Gavin Bazunu Bazunu has started the past two games now and it's already clear why Danny Cowley wanted him so badly in the summer. Made some important saves against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night to protect Pompey's lead, while his distribution and high starting point up the pitch when Blues are in possession is vital to they way Pompey want to play this season. Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

2. Right-back - Kieron Freeman Glen Johnson's three-match ban opened the door for the former Sheffield United man to really cement his place in the starting XI - and he's taken it with both hands. Is full of energy and drive down the right. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Centre-back - Sean Raggett Has, arguably, been Pompey’s best defensive player to date this season. Danny Cowley has admitted he still wants another centre-back and Raggett would rightly feel aggrieved if he was the one to make way. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Centre-back - Clark Robertson There's doubts around the new team captain's fitness heading into the Doncaster game after Robertson came off injured against Shrewsbury in midweek. But there's a confidence he will be fit to feature. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales