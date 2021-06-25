The midfielder has penned a one-year deal at Fratton Park and becomes the Blues' third signing of the summer.

Williams, 34, arrives on a free transfer after leaving Millwall at the end of last season.

The Republic of Ireland international spent seven years at the Den, scoring 22 goals in 290 appearances in total.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played a key role when the Lions achieved promotion from League One in 2017, as well as helping them to eighth spot in the Championship the following season.

Williams started his career in England with MK Dons after making the move from now-extinct League of Ireland side Sporting Fingal.

He comes to in bolster Danny Cowley's engine room, with no centre-midfielder previously tied down after the exits of Tom Naylor, Andy Cannon, Ben Close and Bryn Morris.

He’ll add much-needed experience ahead of a renewed League One promotion bid.

Shaun Williams has sealed his move to Pompey. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images