DONE DEAL: Portsmouth bag goal machine from Norwich City after helping himself to SEVEN goals in pre-season

Gassan Ahadme has signed on loan for Pompey

The Norwich striker has become Danny Cowley’s seventh summer arrival after a goal-laden pre-season.

The Morroccan has excited supporters after grabbing a second-half hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Hawks earlier in the month.

That came after a double in a behind-closed-doors warm-up game against Burton Albion at St George’s Park last week.

The former Real Oviedo loanee then followed that up with another two-goal haul against Championship opposition in Bristol City this afternoon.

Cowley has now got the 20-year-old in the bag and bolstered his limited attacking options with his stay for the 2021-22 campaign.

Ahadme will vie with Ellis Harrison and John Marquis for a starting position.

Cowley told Pompey’s official site: ‘We’ve seen a lot of Gassan for Norwich U23s – and we liked what we saw.

‘But we wanted to have a closer look at him with our own eyes and he’s been excellent for us in training.

‘We called him ‘Trialist H’ at Havant & Waterlooville – which made him sound like he was from Line of Duty – but he scored three goals for us.

‘He’s a clean finisher and got a couple more in the match we organised at St George’s Park on Friday.

‘Gassan got a really good loan move to Real Oviedo last season. Unfortunately, he picked up a nasty foot infection, but has recovered from that now.

‘He brings other people into the game and his movement is incredibly intelligent. He’s really good at finding his own space.

‘I look at the guys in our squad and we need a link player like him at the top end of the pitch to combine with our other forwards.

‘We’re really pleased to add him to the group and he certainly provides a different option to what we already have, while giving us tactical flexibility.’