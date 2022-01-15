DONE DEAL: Portsmouth bolster squad as promising Blackburn Rovers defender arrives ahead of MK Dons clash

Danny Cowley has landed the man he targeted to bolster his options at the back, in the shape of the promising 22-year-old.

Carter signed a new long-term deal at Ewood Park last summer, after excelling in an impressive loan stay at Burton Albion.

Pompey are staying tight-lipped over whether the defender is available for today’s game with MK Dons.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley said: ‘We’re delighted to bring Hayden here. He’s a young player who we know well and played a pivotal role at Burton last season.

‘He arrived in the midst of a relegation battle and they then achieved play-off form to finish in mid-table.

‘Hayden has backed that up with a number of appearances for Blackburn in the Championship and is someone who loves to defend on the front foot.

‘He’s aggressive and has a physicality about him, while he also has athleticism and pace. For such a big boy, he’s very mobile.

Hayden Carter

‘There’s also a real threat from set-pieces and that’s an area we’ve been trying to add to in terms of scoring goals.