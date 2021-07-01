Done Deal: Portsmouth land international starlet from Premier League giants

The Blues have sealed the loan signing of the Manchester City keeper on a season-long deal.

The 19-year-old will go into battle with Alex Bass for the No1 shirt next season, after Danny Cowley’s pursuit of the Republic of Ireland international was successful.

Bazunu spent last season on loan at Rochdale, where he made 32 appearances.

Cowley has now brought in five players this summer, with the keeper following Liam Vincent, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe into Fratton Park.

