The clock is ticking as League One clubs prime their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

Pompey have been busy in the window, with Ryley Towler arriving from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, while Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.

But there is business still to be completed by the Blues with new head coach John Mousinho revealing he will be busy in the remaining days of the market.

With deadline day now looming and the 11pm closure on Tuesday evening edging closer, clubs across League One have set their sights on some late deals.

Here are all the latest moves from across the third tier.

1 . Will Aimson Bolton - Exeter (Undisclosed) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Aden Flint Stoke - Sheffield Wednesday (loan) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . Tyrese Omotoye Norwich - Forest Green (undisclosed) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

4 . Charlie Savage Manchester United - Forest Green (loan) Photo: Manchester United Photo Sales