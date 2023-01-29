News you can trust since 1877
From left: Tyler Onyango, Charlie McCann, Michael Morrison, Aden Flint.

Done deals: all the latest business completed by Portsmouth rivals - including Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Wycombe & Co: in pictures

The clock is ticking as League One clubs prime their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

Pompey have been busy in the window, with Ryley Towler arriving from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, while Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.

But there is business still to be completed by the Blues with new head coach John Mousinho revealing he will be busy in the remaining days of the market.

With deadline day now looming and the 11pm closure on Tuesday evening edging closer, clubs across League One have set their sights on some late deals.

Here are all the latest moves from across the third tier.

1. Will Aimson

Bolton - Exeter (Undisclosed)

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Aden Flint

Stoke - Sheffield Wednesday (loan)

Photo: Gareth Copley

3. Tyrese Omotoye

Norwich - Forest Green (undisclosed)

Photo: Harry Trump

4. Charlie Savage

Manchester United - Forest Green (loan)

Photo: Manchester United

