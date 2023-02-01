News you can trust since 1877
Every deal completed in League One on the final day of the transfer window.

Done deals: EVERY League One signing on final day of window - including Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers business

Transfer deadline day reached a frenetic crescendo last night in League One.

By Jordan Cross
27 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:24pm

After a relatively sedate start to the final day of the winter window, events fiercely accelerated across the division as the 11pm cut-off neared.

We’ve documented every done deal as the window came to a close. What do you make of the business among Pompey and their rivals?

1. Corrie Ndaba

Ipswich - Fleetwood (loan)

2. Dylan Duffy

UCD - Lincoln (undisclosed)

3. Gavin Kilkenny

Bournemouth - Charlton (loan)

4. Glen Rea

Luton - Cheltenham (loan)

League OneBolton WanderersCharlton AthleticPeterborough UnitedBristol Rovers