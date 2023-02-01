Done deals: EVERY League One signing on final day of window - including Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers business
Transfer deadline day reached a frenetic crescendo last night in League One.
By Jordan Cross
27 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:24pm
After a relatively sedate start to the final day of the winter window, events fiercely accelerated across the division as the 11pm cut-off neared.
We’ve documented every done deal as the window came to a close. What do you make of the business among Pompey and their rivals?
