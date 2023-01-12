DONE DEALS: Every League One transfer so far in January window - including Everton, Sunderland, Cardiff City, Leicester City and Sheffield United captures by Portsmouth rivals - in pictures
Pompey are focussing on the hunt for their new head coach.
By Jordan Cross
14 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:22pm
But the rest of League One is busying themselves reshaping their squads in the January transfer window.
There’s already been a huge swathe of done deals with some gems on the move to the third tier. Here’s is every completed transfer so far.
Page 1 of 8