DONE DEALS: Every League One transfer so far in January window - including Everton, Sunderland, Cardiff City, Leicester City and Sheffield United captures by Portsmouth rivals - in pictures

Pompey are focussing on the hunt for their new head coach.

By Jordan Cross
14 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:22pm

But the rest of League One is busying themselves reshaping their squads in the January transfer window.

There’s already been a huge swathe of done deals with some gems on the move to the third tier. Here’s is every completed transfer so far.

1. DONE DEALS

Done deals (from left) Max Watters, Steve Seddon, Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst and Dan Crowley

Photo: The News

2. Saxon Earley

Norwich - Plymouth (undisclosed)

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Brandon Cooper

Swansea - Forest Green (loan)

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Callum Wright

Blackpool - Plymouth (undisclosed)

Photo: Michael Steele

