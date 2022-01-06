There's already been plenty of business completed in League One.

DONE DEALS: The League One transfers so far with Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City among Portsmouth rivals busy

The January transfer window is up and running.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:06 pm

And that can be seen in League One with a flurry of activity already completed at this formative stage of the window.

Pompey have yet to seal a move, but their rivals have been busy getting deals over the line.

We’re across all the business being completed – so here is your up-to-the-minute list of all the done deals.

That includes players moving to the third tier from the likes of Bristol City, Burnley, Swansea and Fulham.

1. Saikou Janneh

Bristol City - Shrewsbury (loan). Picture: Rogan/JMP

2. Morgan Whittaker

Swansea - Lincoln City (loan). (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

3. Harvey McAdam

Ashton United - Fleetwood (undisclosed)

4. Kyle White

AFC Blackpool - Fleetwood (undisclosed)

