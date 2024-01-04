The winger has netted six times in 31 appearances since joining the Blues in July

Abu Kamara has promised the Fratton faithful: I’m staying for the season.

The on-loan youngster has been one of the surprise packages during the Blues’ charge to the top of League One.

With six goals in 31 outings, he has established himself well ahead of summer marquee signings Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully for a wing spot in John Mousinho’s side.

Not unreasonably, there have been concerns parent club Norwich may recall the in-form 20-year-old this month, with Brentford and German side Freiburg reportedly tracking him.

Abu Kamara insists he's remaining at Fratton Park for the rest of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Kamara is adamant there's no place he would rather be - and expects to see through Pompey’s bid for a Championship return.

He told The News: ‘I don’t think the fans should be nervous, honestly I’m happy here. I’m playing week in, week out and that’s all I can ask for from a loan.

‘Norwich have said I’ve been doing well and they’re happy with me being here, so I wouldn't see why I would get recalled or anything.

‘I’m getting games and am happy here. I just focus on the football side, I can’t ask for more, I’ve had a lot of game time here.

‘Who wouldn’t enjoy being top of the league, you can't ask for more, it’s my first loan as well. Honestly, it’s good here.’

Kamara joined Pompey on a season-long loan in July - days before his 20th birthday.

Representing his first spell away from Carrow Road, the attacker admits he never anticipated the level of first-team involvement he has subsequently been exposed to.

Indeed, he has so far appeared in 31 of the Blues’ 32 matches in all competitions this term, reflecting the strength of his displays and also Mousinho’s trust in him.

Despite Norwich positioned a disappointing 13th in the Championship, they are not yet ready to recall Kamara to aid their own campaign, much to the delight of his loan club.

And beyond that, he’s contracted to the Canaries until the summer of 2025, having signed his most recent deal in October 2021.

Kamara added: ‘Obviously I had faith in my ability, but I didn’t expect to come into the side at Pompey so quickly and be starting week in, week out.

‘I’ve developed and learnt a lot playing in League One. In the Under-21s you have a bit more time on the ball, yet when you play against men you don’t have that time, they just want to smash you!