Will take a point at Hillsborough , not a great first half but what a difference in the 2nd half! To come from behind twice, good grit, determination & hard work! Definitely something to build on looking forward to the season ahead! # Pompey #PUP @Hinks7 @dancowley1 great performance today DC …. We are gonna absolutely batter teams this year … PUP #pompey @Pompey @lord_cruncher Feeling positive for the upcoming season. Would love playoffs but I'd settle for just outside. Tough division plus the owners don't want to pay for the championship. Really enjoyed the fight from everyone second half #pompey @04Tyler_PUP Don’t judge a team after one game Oh, I can’t help it! A really positive point and after listening to the post match interviews I’ve got a really good feeling about this season! I hope we get Fratton rocking next week and help the lads get 3 points! Play up Pompey

Today reminded me of 25 years ago. Went up to Man City. They were favourites for promotion. Liam Gallagher on the pitch at the start, flicking signs at the Pompey fans. 2,000 of us there baking hot day. 2-2.@jamieparkieHaven't had a 20 goal season striker since Pitman. We may have 2 this season... #Pompey@Parky1985#Pompey have a better team this season...but it looks like we already have far worse refs! @EFL @EFL_Comms REALLY need to explain this! (Scarlett challenge) An awful decision that is also dangerous. It has already set the bar very low for this season officials....no pen, no card, no player talked too@MikeTattooedVery solid point. Very exciting game. Good to be back! #pup @Pompey@eric_eisnerBish and Pig looked a real handful.. on the same wavelength and looked like they genuinely wanted to get and attack. Love it@MattPennyPFC