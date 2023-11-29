Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho surveyed an impressive Pompey reaction and insisted ‘Don’t write these players off’.

Just 72 hours following their Blackpool disappointment, the Blues secured a 2-0 victory at struggling Burton through goals from Colby Bishop and Alex Robertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represented the perfect response to a first defeat in 28 league matches, with Mousinho delighted how his players overcame their latest test.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho with delighted with his players' response after Saturday defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And he is adamant he never had any doubts over the resilience of his promotion hopefuls, who now find themselves separated by leaders Bolton through goal difference.

The head coach told The News: ‘The result is the most important thing, but we want to make sure that if we’re going to be consistent this season we put in good performances as well.

‘I thought for the most part, apart from 10 minutes in the second half, we were really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My only disappointment is we didn’t put the game to bed a bit more comfortably towards the back end. We didn’t necessarily have a huge amount of chances, but it was the positions we put ourselves in, the opportunities we had to create something and test their goalkeeper.

‘However, off the back of the weekend, the disappointment, the blow to morale and having conceded four, to then register a clean sheet and three points away from home on a very, very cold Tuesday night is really pleasing.

‘In a way, I feel I have learnt about them. It's the first time we’ve been tested like this and it was naturally a very, very different feeling at the training ground on Monday. We had lost a league game, so it was about how we reacted.

‘Although I knew this was going to be a game in which they reacted positively. I have seen how the boys have been since the first day of pre-season. This group is a very, very good group, there are some excellent leaders in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Look at the resolve they have shown to come through a pretty tricky period. A lot of people were thinking maybe this is Pompey dropping off - yet it was an excellent night for all of those lads involved.’

Among those who bounced back from Blackpool was Jack Sparkes, who endured a torrid afternoon against CJ Hamilton.

However, the former Exeter man knuckled down and showed his quality at the Pirelli Stadium, earning the head coach’s praise.

Mousinho added: ‘We spoke to Jack on Monday about Blackpool and that is going to happen, you’re going to get times when you come up against really good wingers, they'll give you a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was probably a period in the second half (at Burton) where Jack was under a bit of pressure, but the most pleasing thing was he didn’t go under. Then, for the last half-an-hour, we didn’t see the right-hand side really create anything.