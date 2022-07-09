Pompey played three 30-minute periods at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre, so here’s who was hot or not during the final part of the match.
Toby Steward - 6
Introduced for the third period. Commanded area well and looked comfortable with what was asked of him. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Kieron Freeman - 6
Came on for Zak Swanson on 59 minutes, slotting in comfortably and always willing to raid down the right. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Louis Thompson - 7
Came on Sean Raggett on 52 minutes and immediately made his presence felt with some strong midfield challenges and good use of the ball. Picture:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Haji Mnoga - 6
Introduced for the third period and never put a foot wrong. Very composed. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
