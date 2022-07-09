Haji Mnoga appeared in the third period for Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Driving runs... Left foot with eye for goal... caused problems - Neil Allen's ratings for Portsmouth's third period of three-part match against Qatar SC

The News’ player ratings from Pompey’s third period side against Qatar SC.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 5:35 pm

Pompey played three 30-minute periods at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre, so here’s who was hot or not during the final part of the match.

1. Portsmouth goalkeeper Toby Steward during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Gosport Borough and Portsmouth at Privett Park, Gosport, United Kingdom on 3 July 2022.

Toby Steward - 6 Introduced for the third period. Commanded area well and looked comfortable with what was asked of him. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Portsmouth forward Kieron Freeman during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Gosport Borough and Portsmouth at Privett Park, Gosport, United Kingdom on 3 July 2022.

Kieron Freeman - 6 Came on for Zak Swanson on 59 minutes, slotting in comfortably and always willing to raid down the right. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Havant & Waterlooville FC and Portsmouth at Westleigh Park, Havant , United Kingdom on 2 July 2022.

Louis Thompson - 7 Came on Sean Raggett on 52 minutes and immediately made his presence felt with some strong midfield challenges and good use of the ball. Picture:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Portsmouth Haji Mnoga during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Havant & Waterlooville FC and Portsmouth at Westleigh Park, Havant , United Kingdom on 2 July 2022.

Haji Mnoga - 6 Introduced for the third period and never put a foot wrong. Very composed. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo: Jason Brown

Portsmouth
