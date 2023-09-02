Pompey produced a magnificent performance to comprehensively defeat Peterborough.
Fighting back from falling behind on 20 minutes, John Mousinho’s men netted through Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole to seal a 3-1 success at Fratton Park.
Yet it was the manner of the performance which also impressed, with so many of Pompey’s players turning in impressive displays to clinch a much-needed victory.
Plenty of high ratings on display – and here they are...
1. Will Norris - 7
Had very little to do in the second half, although produced one excellent stoppage-time save. Will overlook how he almost got caught in possession around the same period. Overall, good distribution once again and not afraid to come off his line. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 8
(Replaced by Alex Robertson on 90 minutes) First league start since February and produced a strong showing. Bounced back after being outwitted by Jones for Posh’s opener and put in some good crosses from right-back, including one on the outside of his boot which was clawed off the line by Bilokapic. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
Been the signing of the season so far and how he must have relished grabbing Pompey’s third right in front of the Fratton End when sliding home Kamara’s delivery. Aggressive, positive and tigerish, become such a key part of the Blues. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Once overlooked, now an automatic starter, the Irishman continues to go from strength to strength. Another strong defensive performance. Photo: Jason Brown