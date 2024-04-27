Pompey's 2023/24 season concludes with a trip to Lincoln City on Saturday (April 27).

2024 turned out to be the year that Pompey ended their 12-year exile from the Championship. After many near misses under various different managers, it was John Mousinho who managed to mastermind a title-winning campaign.

Last week saw Pompey win not only promotion but the title against Barnsley and then the celebrations went on all week. A defeat to Wigan Athletic in front of a crowd of 20,202 fans didn't take the shine off of the trophy lift. The club will celebrate both the men and women's teams successes at Southsea Common this Sunday (April 28) from 1pm to 4pm.

First though, the men’s team are at Sincil Park on Saturday for a 12.30 pm kick-off. Pompey know they’re up, but the hosts at Sincil Bank are battling for one of the two play-off spots still available on the final day. They’re in a battle with Barnsley, Oxford United and Blackpool, and Mousinho has promised all those involved that his side won’t be taking the game likely.

Fans helped play their part in the title win, and they’ll for sure be ready for a return to the Championship next season, visiting grounds they haven’t for a while, as well as some new grounds.

Pompey's crowd of over 20,000 on Saturday gave them an average of 18,953 in the league. It's the third highest in the division only behind Derby County and Bolton Wanderers, it's a position they're likely to remain in because Charlton Athletic's average is 5,000 fewer and they're away on the final day of the campaign.

Promotion means that Pompey go from being one of League One’s big hitters in to a division that has several former Premier League teams. Less than a handful of teams haven’t experienced the Prem following it’s inception in 1992. A lot of clubs are deemed big because of the size of the fan bases, and now we can take a comprehensive look at which teams come out on top when it comes to their number of fans.

Our friends at LondonWorld has compiled a list of all 72 clubs and put them in order in terms of lowest average home attendance to highest. Pompey are compared to their South Coast rivals Southampton as well as Plymouth Argyle and 69 other teams.

