Supporters outside of the UK who are unable to attend their side’s games this afternoon – including those of a Pompey persuasion – have been experiencing problems with the live streaming service.

That’s led to the EFL reaching out to fans via Twitter with advice on what to do.

Their communication reads: ‘Due to a technical issue on EFL Digital Club Websites, supporters are advised to use the EFL iFollow App to follow this afternoon’s fixtures.

Pompey fans are having problems watching the Blues' game at Plymouth today via the EFL's iFollow service

‘We are working with our partners and suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

However, fans are all reporting the same thing – the App isn’t working properly, either.

And that’s led to many asking for refunds as they struggle to tune in to watch their side.

Here’s a selection of the comments shared via Twitter, with some also revealing they have no access to the App.

@ghm67: The App is down as well!

@melatonii: Let us know when they update us about the refunds they’ll be forced to give.

@bmbarnes2004: Hope we get a refund for the missed match.

@MandyJaneT: App not working either!

@Willmott3Sam: need to get our own streaming service for our games, so we don’t have to rely on this every week.

@Thomas_2791: And if people don’t have devices that enable them to use the EFL app will you be refunding their match pass?

@Timwalloffski: Refund please, not got got app.

@BigDaz88: Where do I apply for a refund?

@OliverWest123: Give me my money back.

@CovcityAussie: No match in Oz . Might be a blessing in disguise.

@only___me____: App doesn’t work either. Refund please.

@GregPotter66: The app isn’t working either though!! No video when I click on it or audio!!