Pompey are on the lookout for a new centre-back this summer.
The Blues have already signed Conor Shaughnessy, who arrived on a permanent deal of the opening day of the transfer window.
The 26-year-old has joined Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga in John Mousinho’s ranks in the heart of defence.
Currently, Di’Shon Bernard remains the head coach’s preferred option following a successful loan on the south coast during the second half of last term.
However, it’s still to be seen whether he’ll make a permanent return to the south coast, with Championship interest expected when his time at the Gold Cup with Jamaica comes to a close.
With another central defender on Mousinho’s wish-list in the window, we’ve taken a look at eight realistic options Pompey could look at this summer.
1. Free agent centre-backs
From left: Bailey Wright, Liam Moore, Di'Shon Bernard, Aden Flint. Photo: National World
2. Regan Poole
The former Manchester United youngster left Lincoln at the end of the 2022-23 campaign after an excellent season saw him pick up the Player of the Year award at Sincil Bank. The 25-year-old has attracted plenty of Championship interest following his decision not to sign fresh terms with the Imps, including with Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City. Last term he appeared 45 times for Mark Kennedy’s side - helping them to a 11th-placed finish. He can play either at right-back or his more natural position at right-centre-back - an area Mousinho is keen to fill. Photo: George Wood
3. Aden Flint
The giant 6’4ft centre-back was released by Stoke at the end of last term. He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and played a key role in Darren Moore’s promotion-winning side. This saw the 33-year-old appear 21 times for the Owls, who claimed a spot in the Championship after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley. A defender who has played the large majority of his career - bar last term - in the Championship, would add plenty of experience to Pompey’s backline and would be a towering presence in defence. Photo: Dan Mullan
4. James Chester
Another defender who could add plenty of experience would be James Chester, who has appeared in the Premier League for both Hull and West Brom. The 34-year-old spent last season with Derby, where he appeared seven times in League One. He missed large parts of the 2022-23 campaign with various calf injuries, which saw him sidelined for serveal months in the campaign. His one-year stay with the Rams came to a close at the end of the season after Paul Warne’s side missed out on the play-offs. Should Chester, who has 35 caps to his name for Wales, remain fit, then he could be a good option for Mousinho this summer. Photo: Malcolm Couzens