4 . James Chester

Another defender who could add plenty of experience would be James Chester, who has appeared in the Premier League for both Hull and West Brom. The 34-year-old spent last season with Derby, where he appeared seven times in League One. He missed large parts of the 2022-23 campaign with various calf injuries, which saw him sidelined for serveal months in the campaign. His one-year stay with the Rams came to a close at the end of the season after Paul Warne’s side missed out on the play-offs. Should Chester, who has 35 caps to his name for Wales, remain fit, then he could be a good option for Mousinho this summer. Photo: Malcolm Couzens