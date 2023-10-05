EIGHT injured and suspended: how Portsmouth deal with major selection issues for Port Vale

Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the League One season as Port Vale arrive at Fratton Park this season.

And John Mousinho’s side have major selection issues as Andy Crosby’s side arrive at PO4, after a decent start to the campaign themselves.

The Blues have been hit with major problems going into the game, after being decimated by injuries and suspensions.

We wait for the latest on that front when John Mousinho addresses the press later today, but, as things stand, he is without EIGHT first team players going into the game.

Captain Marlon Pack picked up an ankle injury at Wigan on Saturday and faces at stint on the sidelines.

He joins Connor Ogilvie (groin), Kusini Yengi (knee), Anthony Scully (knee), Tom Lowery (knee) and Josh Dockerill (knee) who are all in the treatment room.

To compound Pompey’s problems key first-teamers Alex Robertson and Regan Poole are both out for the game after picking up five yellow cards.

We’ve looked at the options available to Mousinho to deal with his selection headache.

1 . Selection headache Pompey have big players missing for Port Vale like (L-R) Regan Poole, Marlon Pack and Alex Robertson.

2 . Ben Stevenson Has yet to see a minute of league football since his summer arrival from Forest Green. The midfielder has shown himself as a dependable performer in Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy action and is perhaps the most natural fit to assume the defensive midfield position Robertson operated in on Tuesday night.

3 . Terry Devlin The Northern Ireland under-21 international arrived in the summer with hopes high on being able to eventually make the grade at Pompey. Appears to be slightly ahead of Ben Stevenson in the pecking order, having picked up a number of late sub appearances in the league when Mousinho is shutting up shot. Perhaps more suited to an attacking midfield role, however.