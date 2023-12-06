Take a look through the supposed runners and riders for the vacant manager’s job at Sunderland and it’s a who’s who of footballing head coaches/bosses.

A host of names from home and abroad are supposedly contenders for the position made available after the Black Cats’ decision to part company with Tony Mowbray on Monday night.

They range from Thierry Henry to Roy Keane, from Paul Heckingbottom to Will Sill and Steven Schumacher to current bookies’ favourite Julien Sable, who is the current assistant manager at Nice.

With Pompey fans well-versed on this type of process, bearing in mind the Blues’ search for Danny Cowley’s replacement is still less than 12 months ago, they know these names will get whittled down as the serious contenders get separated from the also-rans.

But until then, the Fratton faithful will recognise quite a few others who are currently ‘in the running’ for the Stadium of Light tole.

Here’s eight names they’ll be more than familiar with - either through previous Fratton Park’s positions or links with the club in recent times – as Sunderland’s search for a new manager continues.

1 . GettyImages-1695670271.jpg Sunderand are currently looking for a replacement for Tony Mowbray Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2 . Brian Barry-Murphy The former Rochdale boss was linked with Pompey when the Blues were searching for a replacement for Danny Cowley last January. His named also cropped up when Pompey made the decision to part company with Kenny Jackett in 2021. His name often emerges when jobs become available. However, despite the speculation, the 45-year-old remains boss of Manchester City EDS. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Danny Cowley The former Pompey boss has been out of work since his Fratton Park sacking back in January. Cowley has been linked with various roles since, with the Bradford and Lincoln jobs two of the most recent. Cowley has said in various interviews that he's waiting for the right project and club before committing to anything. At present, he's 33/1 with the bookies for the Sunderland post. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales