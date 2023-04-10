Pompey and Derek Adams lock horns once again today.
The pair have a history in recent years, with the former Plymouth boss known for agitating the Blues during his time at Home Park.
And That rivalry will be renewed at Fratton Park as his struggling Morecambe side make the Easter trip to the south coast - looking to ease their relegation fears.
Ahead of the contest, we’ve taken a look at quotes from Adams and former Pompey players that show the rivalry between the pair in recent history.
1. Derek Adams and Pompey's rivalry
Derek Adams and Pompey lock horns once again today. Photo: Joe Pepler
2. Derek Adams on 1-1 draw in November 2022.
After Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Morecambe in November 2022, Adams said: 'How we haven’t won by five or six is a travesty. I’ve played against Portsmouth many times in my career as a manager, and never had as many glaring opportunities as we had today. We out-defended them, we outplayed them, we outran them and the chances we created were glaring, we should’ve won by a landslide, there’s no doubt about it.’ Photo: Paul Thompson
3. Gareth Evans’ time at Pompey
‘Me and Derek Adams don't like each other. We had a few run-ins on the touchline at Pompey, the clubs hated each other. I didn’t like some of the things he said after games, they were wrong. The way he spoke to me in the ref’s room when I was Pompey captain and handing over the team sheet was just rude.’ Photo: Harry Murphy
4. Gareth Evans on Derek Adams becoming Bradford boss
‘He was appointed Bradford manager and I went all summer not thinking too much about it. We came in for the first day of pre-season and no-one had met the guy. Adams walked into the room and the first thing he said as manager of Bradford City was “Not got a problem with you Gareth, don’t worry about it. It’s water under the bridge”. Not “Hi, I’m Derek, nice to meet you lads. I’m proud to be here, we’re looking to get promotion this season”. Which is what you would expect him to say. I sat there thinking “What?”. Of all the things you could say. This was his first impression, none of the staff had met him, none of the physios, the chef was in the background making breakfast for everyone. It was just bizarre.’ Photo: George Wood