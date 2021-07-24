And the striker refused to put the blame on his knee injury that required him to go under the knife.

Harrison enjoyed an encouraging maiden campaign at Fratton Park after arriving from Ipswich in June 2019. He scored 10 goals in 39 games as the Blues suffered League One play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford.

However, in the 2020-21 term, the Welshman managed to net only six times in 31 outings – with only a solitary effort from open play in the third tier.

Ellis Harrison. Picture: Dennis Goodwin

His season was then brought to a premature end when he underwent knee surgery in March.

Harrison conceded he didn't hit the standards he knows he's capable of.

Now he’s determined to put that right in Pompey’s latest quest for promotion to the Championship.

He said: ‘It wasn't because of the injury - not at all. It wasn't a good season for me whatsoever. I was far from the standards I set.

‘Hopefully, it is a lot different this season because I'm into the final year of my contract and want to win another contract.

‘I want to get promoted and that is what it is about. I'm not going to dwell on last season. That's gone.

‘I want to hit the ground running when I am fully back fit.’

Harrison was unavailable for any of the 12 matches Danny Cowley took charge of after succeeding Kenny Jackett in the PO4 hot seat midway through last season.

Having damaged lateral knee ligaments, the former Bristol Rovers forward required an operation – after playing through the pain barrier for three matches.

But Harrison worked hard with Pompey's medical team during the off-season to ensure he came back well ahead of schedule.

Harrison added: ‘I just thought the knee was bruised. It turned it was ruptured and fractured.

‘In those games I played in injured, I was drugged up. We needed to win and grind something else.

‘If I didn't play, I felt like I was letting the boys down but when I did, I was also letting them down.

‘We chose to get the scan and it didn't come up good. Credit to the physios, I'm ahead of schedule. I should have been out five-to-six months but was back training after three-and-a-half months.