Ellis Harrison sees no reason why he can’t be Pompey’s 20-goal striker.

The Welshman completed his move to Fratton Park from Ipswich Town on Friday.

Harrison arrived for an undisclosed fee – believed to be around £450,000 – and signed a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old bolsters the Blues’ striking options ahead of a renewed League One promotion push next season.

With loanees Omar Bogle and James Vaughan returning their parent clubs, Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman were Kenny Jackett’s only number-nine options.

Hawkins scored 10 times last term, while Pitman – who plundered 25 goals during 2016-17 – is earmarked to play in a deeper role.

Jamal Lowe claimed Pompey’s golden boot with 17 strikes.

Harrison endured a difficult period at the Tractor Boys last campaign, bagging only once in 17 appearances.

He proved his prowess in front of goal at Bristol Rovers, though, and believes he could hit 20 on the south coast with the quality of players he’ll have around him.

Harrison said: 'I just work hard. I like to work hard and create my own luck.

‘I like to stretch the game, hold the ball and win headers.

'A lot of strikers don't like heading the ball but I actually enjoy it.

'Off the pitch, I'm the nicest guy in the world. But on the pitch, I'm horrible. When we cross the white line, it's my team against your team.

‘In my last year at Bristol Rovers, I scored 14 goals but assisted nine so that was good.

‘I like to chip in with goals and be involved in the build-up to it – that’s just as good.

‘Only time will tell but of course (I can hit 20 goals).

‘I’ve got a lot of self-belief and self-confidence and I don’t see why not in such a good team.’

While Harrison can operate in the hole behind the striker, he prefers spearheading the attack.

He added: ‘I like to play in the nine because there’s more chance of getting into the box and scoring.

‘I’m happy to let the technical players do all the work and for me to put the ball in the back of the net.’