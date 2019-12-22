Ellis Harrison insisted he wasn’t fuelled by added incentive after delivering a man-of-the-match performance in Pompey’s victory over Ipswich.

But the striker told of the satisfaction to repay boss Kenny Jackett who’s shown faith in his ability.

Harrison moved to Fratton Park for £450,000 in June after spending just one campaign at the Tractor Boys.

Having endured a difficult time at Portman Road, scoring just once in 19 games, the affable Welshman has been a hit so far on the south coast.

And he put in arguably his best display so far as he tormented the visitors’ defence throughout the 1-0 victory on Saturday. Ronan Curtis notched the only goal in the 50th minute.

While he didn’t increase his eight-goal tally, Harrison's movement and robustness caused Paul Lambert’s rearguard all sorts of problems.

Ellis Harrison tormented Ipswich's defence throughout Pompey's 1-0 victory on Saturday. Picture: Graham Hunt

The former Bristol Rovers man stressed he didn't have a point to prove against his ex-club – but his motivation was for Pompey to bounce back from their lacklustre 4-1 defeat at Accrington.

Harrison said: ‘There wasn’t any extra incentive. It was more about bouncing back from last week.

‘But obviously it does feel better when you don’t get given a chance there and you come here and the manager has faith in me. It was good to repay him with that on Saturday.

‘I've started the past seven league games and I’m still to be at my best and be doing it week in, week out.

Luke Chambers was sent off for Ipswich after bringing down Ellis Harrison. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘I’m doing it in blips at the moment, which isn’t good enough for my standards.

‘I work hard every game, I’ll always work hard for the team and it is good to almost get repaid for working hard – although you’ve got to work hard whether there’s one fan in the stadium of 18,000.

‘They’ll get behind you if they see you working hard and that's what football is about.’

Harrison's guile caused Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers to be given his marching orders for a second yellow card with two minutes remaining.

But the 25-year-old will still be on good terms with all his former team-mates.

‘I took a few and I gave a few. I spoke to those boys before and after the game,’ added Harrison.

‘But come 3pm, there are no friends. I’m not going to be friendly because I want the three points and they weren’t going to be friendly to me.

‘I’ll get on the phone and I’ll speak to Chambo and the boys like nothing has happened.’