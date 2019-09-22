Ellis Harrison must sit out the south-coast derby through suspension.

The striker was given his marching orders in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe following a second yellow card.

Harrison picked up his first booking in the 18th minute for a foul – then saw red on 55 minutes after being involved in a skirmish between opposing players.

The former Ipswich man swiftly followed Nnamdi Ofoborh into the dressing room, the Wycombe substitute initially sparking the confrontation after an ugly challenge on Tom Naylor.

As a consequence, Harrison must now serve a one-match ban, sidelining him from Tuesday evening’s sold-out Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

He joins injured quartet Marcus Harness, Lee Brown, Bryn Morris and Jack Whatmough in being unavailable for the Fratton Park fixture.

Ellis Harrison receives his second yellow card, and subsequently a red, during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Wycombe. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Christian Burgess was also booked for his part in skirmish, which occurred in the aftermath of the challenge on Naylor.

And the decision of referee Sebastian Stockbridge frustrated Kenny Jackett.

He said: ‘The first one with Ellis was for a foul and the second the referee booked him for was, as far as we can see, either his reaction or dissent. Not a physical action, but for a verbal action.

‘We’ll have to look at the referee's report. As far as I am concerned, it wasn’t for any physical action but something verbal – and he saw fit to show the red card.

‘It does frustrate me because for a minute there you’re maybe going to make a couple of changes and go 11 v 10. But it is what it is and how the referee saw it.’