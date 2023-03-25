The home side trail 2-0 at the break after Matty Taylor took advantage of some slack Pompey defending to open the scoring on eight minutes.

The visitors were handed another gift on 39 minutes when Funso Ojo made the most of a Matt Macey mistake from a goal-kick.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ frustrating first half continued when Colby Bishop missed a 44th-minute penalty.

Pompey are currently having a bad day at the office

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter (the ones that can be published!)

@ptid1976: Based on that 45, literally NONE of these #Pompey players look good enough for next season - we look miles off, quality-wise, and even further off in terms of effort!

@McgrealDeclan: Soulless and embarrassing. Without Morrell there’s nothing going forwards or any effort #pompey

@pompeyrascal: Woeful-why isn’t Lowery starting? Bishop pen casual…balls in the box poor and Macey having a mare!!! #Pompey

@MrBruzon: Ahhh #Pompey wouldn’t be you otherwise would it now…

@FredHorn: Pompey must be top of the league for the amount og goal/points given away through their own errors.

@tomc_1984: Well, that play off dream was short lived wasn’t it #Pompey