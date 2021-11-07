Despite dominating large parts of the game, Danny Cowley’s side could only record a narrow win over a team who sits over 80 places below them in the football pyramid.

And the Blues fans have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction as the club’s frailties were on show again.

The hosts failed to create an abundance of clear-cut chances as their goalscoring woes continued against The Boro, while producing some heart-in-mouth moments in defence.

There were a number of topics discussed on social media yesterday following the full-time whistle.

Read below the top Tweets as fans posted their views on the win.

@PFCBOY19: It doesn’t matter how much we dominated. We put one goal past a team 4 leagues below us with our best 11.

@FrankieHullet: We have 0 creativity or confidence in the attacking third and every final ball is off. We barely create chances and we can’t finish the ones we do create, and that’s against a 7th tier side. Misery.

The Fratton faithful were less than impressed with Pompey’s 1-0 victory over non-league Harrow Borough in the FA Cup yesterday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@Dave72177294: So so deeply average to put in context...we have just struggled to beat a side like Gosport...just not good enough...embarrassing to say the least

@donbouf: Think this result sums up where this squad is. Struggling to put away a non-league outfit

@pearcy3000: The recent performances I think Morrell and Thompson can hold there heads high they have played well with Bazunu and Romeo

@WISEASS99: #pompey I think Danny's standards are very high. Just a lot (not all) of the players’ standards are way below his.

@Broldknow: Haven’t been able to watch Portsmouth much this season but seeing them only create 1 or 2 clear cut chances against 7th-tier Harrow is a bit of a concern.