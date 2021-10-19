'Embarrassing performance', 'Players don't look comfortable', 'Not fit to wear the shirt' - How the Portsmouth fans reacted to the 4-0 defeat to Ipswich
The Fratton faithful have made their feelings on Pompey’s latest performance known.
Chants of ‘this is embarrassing’ were heard while a chorus of boos rang around Fratton Park after Ipswich Town scored their fourth of the evening.
The Blues have now conceded 10 goals across their past three fixtures in all competitions, as Danny Cowley’s men slid further down the league table.
And the Pompey fans were far from impressed and took to social media to express their frustrations.
Here’s how the Blues fans reacted on Twitter
@RoryJones_: Azeez must be wondering what he got to do to get a game 4-0 down brings another defender on
@joeydonsussex: Wycombe currently 3rd in the table with 9 free agents in there starting 11, Plymouth currently 1st in the table with 6 free agents and 2 loans ..
@DanLewis1999: 1 shot on target against the worst defence in the league. Not a single tackle put in by a single Pompey player for the 4th goal. Thompson, Azeez and Jacobs without a single minute. 8 losses in our last 11 matches. 1 win in our last 12 matches. “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.”
@danieledmunds4: I have never left the ground early till tonight #Pompey
@PFCMilly: no one on that team deserves to wear the shirt
@Zeus_Eagle: Embarrassing performance again. People say it's not the formation, but the players don't look comfortable with it at all, no idea who to track. The players need to develop resilience quick or the season is over when it's barely started. Time to change that starting lineup. #PUP