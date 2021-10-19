Portsmouth fans have made their feelings felt online after the damming defeat to Ipswich Town. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Chants of ‘this is embarrassing’ were heard while a chorus of boos rang around Fratton Park after Ipswich Town scored their fourth of the evening.

The Blues have now conceded 10 goals across their past three fixtures in all competitions, as Danny Cowley’s men slid further down the league table.

And the Pompey fans were far from impressed and took to social media to express their frustrations.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how the Blues fans reacted on Twitter

@RoryJones_: Azeez must be wondering what he got to do to get a game 4-0 down brings another defender on

@joeydonsussex: Wycombe currently 3rd in the table with 9 free agents in there starting 11, Plymouth currently 1st in the table with 6 free agents and 2 loans ..

@DanLewis1999: 1 shot on target against the worst defence in the league. Not a single tackle put in by a single Pompey player for the 4th goal. Thompson, Azeez and Jacobs without a single minute. 8 losses in our last 11 matches. 1 win in our last 12 matches. “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.”

@danieledmunds4: I have never left the ground early till tonight #Pompey

@PFCMilly: no one on that team deserves to wear the shirt