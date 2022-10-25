Colby Bishop’s ninth goal of the campaign rescued a point for the Blues at Fratton Park.

The injury-hampered Blues suffered an early setback as Gatlin O’Donker laid off summer target Kyle Joseph in the box.

The striker fired the U’s ahead after 16 minutes in what was an underwhelming first half for the Blues.

As Danny Cowley rang the changes, the visitors went down to 10 men as Billy Bodin was sent off with 20 minutes to play.

And the Blues soon responded with Bishop taping in from close range to pick-up a point against Karl Robinson’s side.

The Fratton faithful have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the draw.

Here’s a selection of those views from Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans have had their say on their draw with Oxford.

@1richiebarnes: Lack of quality from the wide areas. Everything too easy for their back four and keeper.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I will take a point out of that one Pompey on to Shrewsbury.

@RoryPeter7: Out worked, game lost in the midfield. Beat us with the press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We got lucky with the red card in terms of keeping us in the game. Embarrassing decision-making from a lot of players tonight.

@McgrealDeclan: Woeful, lucky to have got a draw, looking like another year in League One.

@pfcdave1898: Not good enough still. Seriously need that midfield back.

@Elarno11: The only reason we got anything out of that game was because Billy Bodin has no brain. Too slow getting going again. Midfield is really struggling without the numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PompeyBulldogKG: That’s no where near good enough look at what Plymouth have just done and that’s the difference between us and automatics shocking performance.

@PaulChr60067680: Should of won this one, our shooting was shocking, PUP.

@jordy_drapes: Take the point but we really need that creative spark back again. Too many key players injured and potentially a couple more again tonight.