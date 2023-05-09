The former Pompey boss appeared to be on the brink of tears in his post-match interview following Salop’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln on Saturday.

It comes after a report had emerged on Saturday that the New Meadow outfit had made an approach for Cheltenham’s head of football Micky Moore.

News of Shrewsbury’s interest comes as part of their backroom restructuring, which saw the recent departure of Chief Executive Brian Caldwell.

But for Cotterill, he was unaware of the club’s interest in Moore – prompting concerns over his future at the club.

He told the club’s official Youtube channel: ‘When did you read it? That is when I read it.

‘This answer is no, I cannot shed any light on it. That is the honest answer, someone sent me a link, maybe I am not that important.

‘I don't know the answer to that (if he has a future at Shrewsbury).

Steve Cotterill is unsure over his Shrewsbury future.

‘There is a restructure going on and I do not quite know what that entails.

‘So I don't know. The football season now has finished and I need to have time to take stock of all of it and maybe see my family a little bit.

‘I should not be answering that question should I. There are enough other people who could answer that question.’

Shressbury finished their season with a 1-0 defeat away at Lincoln at Sincil Bank, which saw them finish their season in 12th.

When conducting his post-match interview, however, Cotterill appeared emotional as he detailed the issues his side have faced this term.

He added: ‘I can’t believe we’ve been beaten. I thought we were excellent today, real good value for the three points.

‘Their keeper has made some great saves and we’ve hit the bar twice. I just thought we were the better team today. By a mile.

‘It’s gut wrenching really because there’s been so much hard work put in and we wanted to finish in that top 10 and had we won today - a game we deserved to win - it would’ve at least put us up to 11th. I suppose 12th has been real good progression, it just doesn’t feel like and I feel sad at the moment.