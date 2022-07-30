The Blues kick-started their 2022-23 campaign with an enthralling opening day draw against the Owls at Hillsborough.

Danny Cowley’s side fell behind after nine minutes when Marvin Johnson put the hosts ahead before Connor Ogilvie replied after the break with a surprise leveller.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru put the hosts ahead two minutes later, when moments later Colby Bishop thought he’d opened his Pompey account with his goal being awarded to Michael Jacobs.

The former Accrington striker did find his name on the scoresheet to put the Blues ahead on 64 minutes before Dele-Bashiru netted his second to tie the game with 10 minutes to play to tie the game.

Pompey’s travelling fans were in full voice at Hillsborough, but on social media the Fratton faithful had their say on the 3-3 draw on Saturday.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@jordy_drapes: Take that all day - great fight second half!!

Connor Ogilvie scored Pompey's first of the afternoon.

@kelvadams: Cracking performance boys...didn't give up. Against one of the favourites for the league!

@gingerboyo: Mad game, but I’ll take a point! Colby Bishop scoring on his debut too, he’s gonna be fun this year!

@Dann_PFC: To be honest, absolutely take that. To come back from behind showed what we’re capable of and Wednesday are a great side.

@JamieSartain94: 100% take that, on paper the best team in the league, said before the start I would take a draw.

Shame we couldn’t hold on but we move on to the next one! Up the Blues!

@pfcsam: Take that all day long. Unreal second half performance that. More of that to come please.

@whcallum: Great point. Can see they’ll be right up there, but after that second half there’s no reason we can’t be too.

@smilersteve1: Emotions all over the place and it's only day one.

Would of taken a point before the game. What a game!

@Up_In_Lights13: More than I thought we would get from this game, and would have taken that at the start.