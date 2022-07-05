After 119 years, the country’s last-remaining weekend sports paper will publish for the final time.

We’ve been here before, of course, with the Sports Mail last folding in October 2012.

However, 10 months later, demand from the Fratton faithful drove its resurrection, coinciding with rejuvenated Pompey’s new era under fan ownership, having survived the threat of liquidation.

The Sports Mail will be printed for the final time on July 23, 2022

Indeed, 10p from every copy sold was initially donated by The News towards the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, with a cheque presented at the end of each season.

Since 2017, following the closure of the Southern Daily Echo’s Sports Pink, the Sports Mail has stood alone in what was once a thriving market for Saturday/Sunday sports papers.

Unfortunately, we must also now bow out, with our final edition scheduled for July 23.

A special collector’s copy will mark the end, containing in-depth Pompey pre-season coverage looking ahead to the 2022-23 League One campaign.

The final Sports Mail will be brought to you in association with The University of Portsmouth

As ever, it will feature interviews with Danny Cowley and the vast majority of his first-team squad as the Blues gun for a long-awaited Championship return.

The final Sports Mail will also include plenty of nostalgia, along with some of the more memorable front pages during its long existence.

Under the banner of the Football Mail and then Sports Mail, the publication has scrutinised the fortunes of Pompey and other local sports since 1903.

It’s now the end of an era - for the Sports Mail and all sports newspapers in this country.