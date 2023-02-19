@PompeyViking62: Drove to Lincoln.

Drew 0-0.

Drove home from Lincoln.

This fast and furious League One lifestyle I lead is not for the faint-hearted, the drama is always at fever-pitch levels.

@HarvMarksy: Lincoln with a draw at home? Oh wow am shocked.

Frustrating that with two huge chances to win it late especially Bishop. But then they could’ve had a couple first half.

It’s a long day, clean sheet a positive I suppose.

@officialfournil: We’ve been talking would’ve/could’ve/should’ves for weeks now and that was the ultimate example this afternoon.

Two points dropped in my view, but clear to see why Lincoln have been unbeaten all season at home.

@JHancock46: Genuinely can’t remember a worse season for injuries than this.

What is it? Facilities? Style of play? Recruitment? All of the above?

@PompeyPedro: Pompey are closer to the relegation zone than we are to play-offs.

Promotion hopes gone and it’s not even the end of February.

Unconvinced Mousinho is the right choice but I’ll continue to back him.

Bit of a disaster of a season so far, all things considered.

@JakePompeySmith: Just end the season right now.

@DinFiniteLoop: All the while the Pompey narrative continues to revolve around missed opportunities, the lack quality gets overlooked.

Sure we (may) tonk someone soon, but like most statistical outliers it’ll belies reality (that it feels like we are drifting away from the top teams).

@millarcorn: A decent point, given it’s a tough place to go - Lincoln don’t make a habit of losing at home!

@NotGPrez2:Colby Bishop has scored a decent amount of goals for a very poor Pompey side. Allowed to miss a sitter today without being scapegoated in my books.

