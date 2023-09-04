Chris Burns was a mainstay of Jim Smith’s side which reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 1992 and then narrowly missed out on the Premier League the following season.

It established the former bricklayer as a cult figure, totalling 116 games and 12 goals before a November 1994 departure to Swansea.

However, the Gloucestershire-based midfielder has remained super-fit, continuing to play non-league football into his 50s.

And that earned the ex-Northampton man England selection for the Over-55’s Four Nations Tournament in Wales last weekend.

Featuring in a 21-man squad, the ever-green Burns helped the veterans top the group, thereby retaining the coveted trophy, with Wales finishing as runners-up.

The tournament, which also involved Northern Ireland and Maccabi GB, was held over three days at Jenner Park, the home of Barry Town.

England entered as current holders, having claimed the trophy in 2021 in Leicestershire, with last year’s event in Northern Ireland postponed because of the Queen’s passing.

Chris Burns made 116 appearances for Pompey - now he's starring for England.

And once more they emerged triumphant as the newly-qualified Burns, who turned 55 last November, tasted success upon his first involvement in the tournament.

Burns worked on a building site and played for non-league Cheltenham when Pompey signed him in March 1991 following a three-day trial.

His first full-season was 1991-92, when Smith bravely threw in his youngsters and was so nearly rewarded with a place in the 1992 FA Cup final.

Burns was handed an opportunity alongside Andy Awford, Darren Anderton, Kit Symons and Darryl Powell in a side which would go on to lose to Liverpool in an FA Cup semi-final replay at Villa Park.

The triumphant England Over-55s team, featuring Chris Burns (front row second from right)

Pompey finished ninth in Division One (Championship) that season, while the following year in 1992-93 missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League by one goal.

They subsequently lost to Leicester City in the play-off semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate, heartbreakingly to an Ian Ormondroyd off-side goal.

Burns would move to Swansea on a free transfer in November 1994 and later represented Northampton, Gloucester City (two spells), Forest Green, Cinderford and Cirencester.