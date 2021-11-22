The Blues recovered from an awful penalty decision in AFC Wimbledon’s favour to claim a 2-1 triumph on Saturday.

It’s the first time they have come from a losing position to taste victory this season.

In doing so, Pompey registered a fourth straight success, while have now gone seven matches unbeaten in all competitions.

That’s quite some response since the Ipswich 4-0 debacle left them 17th in League One.

Cowley told The News: ‘It’s hard to have runs in this division because it’s such a tight league and there’s so little between all of the teams.

‘So for us to now go seven unbeaten and four straight wins is really good and I’m pleased for everybody associated with the club.

‘While we’re a team still very much growing, to be able to win these tight games is really important to us.

Danny Cowley embraces Mahlon Romeo following Pompey's 2-1 success over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday: Picture: Joe Pepler

‘It takes a lot for the group to respond in the way we did after Ipswich. When I stood here after that game, I don’t think anyone would have predicted seven matches unbeaten.

‘Last week we showed the fight and the resolve. This week a lot went against us in the first half, I don’t think we got a decision, but we stuck at it.

‘We are coming together, definitely. I still feel we have lots to do technically, which tactically I still think we can go with more control, more rhythm, more fluency – but we fight and there’s a togetherness.

‘Unfortunately it just takes time to develop, that's human relationships. It just doesn't happen overnight and we are working hard on and off the pitch to try to build it.

‘We are now seven matches unbeaten and that’s great because now we go into two very hard away games.’

Cowley admits Pompey had initially been distracted by their frustrations following the controversial 24th-minute penalty converted by Ollie Palmer.

They finally levelled in the 63rd minute through the recalled Michael Jacobs, with Marcus Harness netting a last-gasp winner.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘The penalty knocked us, we lost our discipline for a good 10 minutes and just about regained our composure going into half-time.

‘The message at half-time was just to direct our energy into positivity and not negativity. We could have easily been a victim in that moment and made excuses and blamed referees, blamed the bounce of the ball, but we didn't.

‘We stayed positive and played with a real focus in the second half.’

