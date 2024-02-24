News you can trust since 1877
'Entitled to off-day', 'So important to team', 'Battled on with facial cut': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Charlton

Pompey collected a hard-earned point at Charlton – and stretched their lead at the top of League One.
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT

Paddy Lane headed against the bar in the first half and several chances were also missed, but after the break it was a tough battle for John Mousinho’s men.

However, they dug deep to secure their clean sheet in a goalless draw and, with Bolton and Derby both losing, now lead the table by seven points.

Here are our Pompey player ratings...

One sharp second-half save, while gratefully grasped the ball when it ricocheted off the post to him in the opening minutes. Kicking very good and also a figure of calmness.

1. Will Norris - 7

His 16th-minute cross from the right created chances for Lang and Lane, while a crucial covering clearance on the stroke of half-time prevented a certain Charlton goal. Can never underestimate his importance to team.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Suffered a facial cut after a clash of heads with team-mate Pack late in the first half which required treatment on a few occasions, but battled on. The pick of the defence - and his team-mates for that matter. Helped Pompey survive a tough second half.

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8 - MOM

Another big performance from the in-form centre-half who is enjoying a fine second half to the campaign. Won everything in the air and dominant on the ground. One late slip up with the ball.

4. Sean Raggett - 8

