And Asmir Begovic has pledged to utilise experiences at Pompey, Everton, Chelsea and AC Milans to benefit the next generation of aspiring footballers.

The 35-year-old is presently aiding Everton’s battle to remain in the Premier League, serving as Jordan Pickford’s deputy.

Yet the goalkeeping academy he opened in 2018 continues to flourish, being established in three countries, while Gosport represents the seventh branch in England.

Run in conjunction with Gosport Borough Youth Football Club, it will launch on Friday June 9 at Bridgemary School, Wych Lane, Gosport.

Open to boys and girls aged 6-16, sessions take place from 5-7pm every Friday night.

Begovic, who has also featured 63 times for Bosnia & Herzegovina in international football, has helped design the programme the youngsters will undertake.

And he’s hoping that, as a third generation goalkeeper, his passion and knowledge of the position can help others flourish.

Everton's Asmir Begovic in action against West Ham in the Premier League in September. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He told The News: ‘I am very lucky, my dad (Amir) was an ex-professional, so I had that coaching from an early age.

‘Goalkeepers can’t train themselves, it’s very difficult. You can watch games and do bits and pieces, but, essentially, you cannot train yourself. So having specialised training is very, very important for any aspiring goalkeeper.

‘Even in local clubs and grassroots, goalkeepers don’t get the right training and attention they deserve, so it’s important for us to come in and do that. That training essential for all aspiring young goalkeepers.

‘Football club academies are great for high-level aspiring goalkeepers, but there are kids who just want to train, that don’t know they have the talent, that want to socialise and have fun. It’s about being active and keeping them off video games.

Asmir Begovic made 17 Pompey appearances after coming through the ranks, yet left for Stoke in February 2010. Picture: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

‘I have been a goalkeeper my whole life, this is where my passion is, it has been in my family, so if I can pass on any of my wisdom and knowledge then why not. Use my platform in a good way.

‘I’m very involved, we have put together a goalkeeping programme and employed a philosophy of how we want the training sessions to go.

‘We want to use our expertise and my knowledge of the game to provide that goalkeeper coaching for the next level.’

Certainly Begovic knows the south coast well, having spent six-and-a-half years with Pompey before sold to Stoke in February 2010.

And while he is out of contract at Everton this summer, the Bournemouth man doesn’t plan to retire just yet.

He added: ‘Becoming a coach is an option, I’ve got my Uefa Goalkeeping B licence and Uefa B licence, so I wouldn’t rule it out.

‘While I enjoy the work we do with the youngsters, I have the drive to play and am very fortunate with injuries, so want to keep it going for a while longer.’