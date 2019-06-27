Brian Deane

Every club to compete in the Premier League - and how much they earned during that time

49 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but how much money have they earned?

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club to play in the top-flight between 1993 to 2018 - ranked from lowest to highest. (excluding 2019-2019 season) Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies in the table: 

Time spent in PL: One season 'Total income earned: 5m (GBP).

1. Swindon Town (49th)

Time spent in PL: One season 'Total income earned: 5m (GBP).
Hulton Archive
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP).

2. Oldham Athletic (48th)

Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP).
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP).

3. Barnsley (47th)

Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP).
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP).

4. Sheffield United (46th)

Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP).
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 13