The Fratton faithful have once again shown their diehard support in a difficult season on the pitch for Pompey.

The Blues currently sit 10th in the League One standings after a tough campaign, which saw a run of one win in 15 league games between September and January.

During that time, there were long trips to Morecambe, Bolton and Exeter, while visits to Ipswich, Charlton and Wycombe saw Pompey come back empty handed.

But how does the Fratton faithful’s backing away from home compare to their third tier rivals?

We’ve worked out the average away attendance for each club this season across League One to see who comes out on top.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth at The Valley, London, England on 17 October 2022. Pompey fans at Charlton earlier in the season.

2 . Fleetwood Average away attendances: 166.

3 . Accrington Average away attendances: 170.

4 . Burton Average away attendances: 209.