The registration period for completing deals is now up and running with deals expected to accelerate in the coming days.

The EFL’s window has moved this year to fall in line with other countries at the request of Fifa.

Despite that change some clubs have still opted to confirm business they had lined up, although the volume of announcements has been much lower than previous seasons.

The likes of Bolton Wanderers, QPR, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town have been among those to go public on transfers.

So with the window now open here’s all the League One deals announced so far.

1. Jack Iredale From: Cambridge To: Bolton Position: Defender Deal type: Permanent

2. Jordan Shipley From: Coventry To: Shrewsbury Position: Midfield Deal type: Permanent

3. James Holden From: Reading To: Cambridge Position: Goalkeeper Deal type: Permanent

4. Shaun Rooney From: St Johnstone To: Fleetwood Position: Defence Deal type: Permanent