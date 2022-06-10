Freddie Ladapo's switch to Ipswich is among the deals which have been announced ahead of the transfer window opening.

Every League One deal announced as transfer window opens - including Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and rest of Portsmouth's rivals' business

The transfer window is officially open for summer business

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:09 am

The registration period for completing deals is now up and running with deals expected to accelerate in the coming days.

The EFL’s window has moved this year to fall in line with other countries at the request of Fifa.

Despite that change some clubs have still opted to confirm business they had lined up, although the volume of announcements has been much lower than previous seasons.

The likes of Bolton Wanderers, QPR, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town have been among those to go public on transfers.

So with the window now open here’s all the League One deals announced so far.

1. Jack Iredale

From: Cambridge To: Bolton Position: Defender Deal type: Permanent Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Jordan Shipley

From: Coventry To: Shrewsbury Position: Midfield Deal type: Permanent Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

3. James Holden

From: Reading To: Cambridge Position: Goalkeeper Deal type: Permanent Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

4. Shaun Rooney

From: St Johnstone To: Fleetwood Position: Defence Deal type: Permanent Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Photo: Ian MacNicol

