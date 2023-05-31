News you can trust since 1877
Every League One squad size and the amount of transfer work Portsmouth, Blackpool, Charlton, Peterborough & Co need to do this summer: in pictures

Pompey have 17 players under contract this summer.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 31st May 2023, 04:55 BST

Key figures including Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery are all signed on for next season, while Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop are the Blues’ most prized assets going into the window.

Connor Ogilvie, Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White all had options triggered by the club at the end of the campaign, while Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi remain in negotiations.

At least 9-10 new faces have been pencilled in to arrive through the doors at Fratton Park in the window in John Mousinho’s maiden summer in charge.

But how much work do Pompey need to do compared to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the current squad sizes of each League One club to discover how many players they have under contract following the release of their retained lists.

NOTE: Carlisle and Barnsley are yet to publish their retained list due to involvement in the play-off final.

The current squad sizes of every League One side.

1. League One squad sizes

The current squad sizes of every League One side. Photo: Jason Brown

Current squad size: 7; Players under contract: Kane Smith, Kane Smith, Dan Sweeney, Carl Piergianni, Jordan Roberts, Jamie Reid, Elliott List, Danny Rose.

2. Stevenage

Current squad size: 7; Players under contract: Kane Smith, Kane Smith, Dan Sweeney, Carl Piergianni, Jordan Roberts, Jamie Reid, Elliott List, Danny Rose. Photo: Pete Norton

Current squad size: 8; Players under contract: Joe Powell, Josh Walker, Mark Helm, Sam Hughes, John Brayford, Bobby Kamwa, Ciaran Gilligan, Charlie Lakin.

3. Burton

Current squad size: 8; Players under contract: Joe Powell, Josh Walker, Mark Helm, Sam Hughes, John Brayford, Bobby Kamwa, Ciaran Gilligan, Charlie Lakin. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Current squad size: 10; Players under contract: Aidan Stone, Lewis Cass, Nathan Smith, Tom Conlon, Funso Ojo, Will Forrester, Gavin Massey, Ellis Harrison, Tommy McDermott, James Plant.

4. Port Vale

Current squad size: 10; Players under contract: Aidan Stone, Lewis Cass, Nathan Smith, Tom Conlon, Funso Ojo, Will Forrester, Gavin Massey, Ellis Harrison, Tommy McDermott, James Plant. Photo: Morgan Harlow

