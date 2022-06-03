Pompey and their rivals are set to be busy during the weeks ahead as they try to shape their squads for league supremacy next season.
But what are the squad sizes of every League One team going into pre-season?
Thanks to Transfermarkt.com, here’s what we found out.
1. Shrewsbury
Squad size: 14
Summer departures: Released: Josh Daniels, David Davis, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Cameron Gregory, Aaron Pierre, Shaun Whalley; Returning loanees: Tyrese Fornah (Nottingham Forest), Saikou Janneh (Bristol City); Contract offered: Jaden Bevan.
Photo: George Wood
2. Morecambe
Squad size: 16
Summer departurs: Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price; Transfer listed: Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Connor Pye;, Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Adam Phillips (Burnley); Contract offered: Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith, Aaron Wildig.
Photo: Clive Rose
3. MK Dons
Squad size: 16
Summer departures: Aden Baldwin, Jay Bird, Hiram Boateng, John Freeman, Brandon Mason, Connor Wickham, Contract offered: David Kasumu, Josh McEachran,, Theo Corbeanu (Wolves), Conor Coventry (West Ham), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), Kaine Kesler Hayden (Aston Villa), Troy Parrott (Spurs).
Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Forest Green Rovers
Squad size: 16
Summer departures: Taylor Allen, Jack Evans, Opi Edwards, Jake Young(Bradford City), Elliott Whitehouse, Vaughn Covil, Luke Hallett, Ebou Adams(Cardiff City)
Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Photo: Matthew Lewis