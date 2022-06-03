From left: Danny Cowley, Wayne Rooney, Darren Moore, Steven Schumacher.

Every League One squad size and the amount of transfer work they need to do this summer - including Portsmouth, Derby, Ipswich, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday

The summer transfer window is almost upon us.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 2:47 pm

Pompey and their rivals are set to be busy during the weeks ahead as they try to shape their squads for league supremacy next season.

But what are the squad sizes of every League One team going into pre-season?

Thanks to Transfermarkt.com, here’s what we found out.

1. Shrewsbury

Squad size: 14 Summer departures: Released: Josh Daniels, David Davis, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Cameron Gregory, Aaron Pierre, Shaun Whalley; Returning loanees: Tyrese Fornah (Nottingham Forest), Saikou Janneh (Bristol City); Contract offered: Jaden Bevan.

2. Morecambe

Squad size: 16 Summer departurs: Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price; Transfer listed: Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Connor Pye;, Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Adam Phillips (Burnley); Contract offered: Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith, Aaron Wildig.

3. MK Dons

Squad size: 16 Summer departures: Aden Baldwin, Jay Bird, Hiram Boateng, John Freeman, Brandon Mason, Connor Wickham, Contract offered: David Kasumu, Josh McEachran,, Theo Corbeanu (Wolves), Conor Coventry (West Ham), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), Kaine Kesler Hayden (Aston Villa), Troy Parrott (Spurs).

4. Forest Green Rovers

Squad size: 16 Summer departures: Taylor Allen, Jack Evans, Opi Edwards, Jake Young(Bradford City), Elliott Whitehouse, Vaughn Covil, Luke Hallett, Ebou Adams(Cardiff City) Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

