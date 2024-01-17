Every player linked with Portsmouth in January window - and the chances of their arrival at Fratton Park

But it’s fair to say some of the sources linking players with a move to Pompey have more credibility than others.
So we’ve sorted the wheat from the chaff for you and the duds from the real window targets, as we explore every name linked with the Blues so far.
1. Every player linked with Pompey
Myles Peart-Harris, Owen Moxon, George Edmundson and John Swift are among the swathe of names already linked with Pompey this month - with some more credible than others.. Photo: The News
2. Jake Young
Ripped it up on loan at Swindon from Bradford, where he's bagged 16 goals. That lead to his recall which had Pompey fans speculating he could be on his way - well wide of the mark, however. An appearance for Bradford would mean not being able to play for a third club this season - leading to him picking up one of those injuries players to seem to get at this time of year. Photo: George Wood
3. George Edmundson
A name which came up early on and The News understands Edmundson is high on the defensive hit-list. Had not featured for Ipswich since October, but has frustratingly come back into the fray in recent games making the chances of a deal unlikely unless Kieran McKenna can add in the centre-back department. Photo: Alex Davidson
4. Cameron Brannagan
Not surprising some Oxford names have come up such as the classy midfielder, but as part of the terms of John Mousinho arriving as Pompey boss he's not allowed to plunder his old club. Given a massive wage hike when signing a three-year deal in 2022, in any event. Photo: Catherine Ivill