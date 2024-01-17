Every player linked with Portsmouth in January window - and the chances of their arrival at Fratton Park

2 . Jake Young

Ripped it up on loan at Swindon from Bradford, where he's bagged 16 goals. That lead to his recall which had Pompey fans speculating he could be on his way - well wide of the mark, however. An appearance for Bradford would mean not being able to play for a third club this season - leading to him picking up one of those injuries players to seem to get at this time of year. Photo: George Wood