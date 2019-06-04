EVERY Portsmouth home attendance this season - ranked in order
Pompey fans once again packed through the turnstiles at Fratton Park to support their team this season.
But what was the attendance in each of the Blues’ 23 League One home fixtures? Click and scroll through the pages as we rank them in order - highest to lowest:
1. Sunderland
Attendance: 19,402
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Other 3rd Party
2. Luton Town
Attendance: 19,018
Andrew Fosker / PinPep
Other 3rd Party
3. Coventry City
Attendance: 18,884
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Other 3rd Party
4. Plymouth Argyle
Attendance: 18,872
Joe Pepler/Digital South
User (UGC)
View more