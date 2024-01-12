Portsmouth experienced a somewhat hectic summer transfer window and there is still some hope further new additions could arrive during January.

After the likes of Anthony Scully, Faustino Anjorin and Kusini Yengi arrived ahead of what has already been an exciting season, Pompey could bring in more new faces as they look to continue their push for promotion into the Championship.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey became John Mousinho's first signing of the winter trading period after spending the second half of last season at Fratton Park. With all eyes on the transfer market for further movement, we take a look at the current Pompey wage bill with the help of FM24.

How much do Portsmouth players earn each week according to the world's most popular managerial simulation, FM24? Figures are correct based on FM24 but may not reflect the actual wages.