Every Portsmouth player to have featured at the World Cup - including West Ham United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal men: in pictures
It’s an elite list of just 16 names in Pompey’s history.
By Jordan Cross
15 minutes ago
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 2:45pm
Joe Morrell will be hoping to join that group next week, and become of the few players to have featured at a World Cup while a Pompey player.
But who are the men to have gone to finals while earning their trade at Fratton Park?
We've compiled the definitive list of those who were named in the squad for their countries, with 13 of the group gaining playing time while three remained on the bench.
