A total of 16 Pompey players have gone to the World Cup while a player at Fratton Park.

Every Portsmouth player to have featured at the World Cup - including West Ham United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal men: in pictures

It’s an elite list of just 16 names in Pompey’s history.

By Jordan Cross
15 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 2:45pm

Joe Morrell will be hoping to join that group next week, and become of the few players to have featured at a World Cup while a Pompey player.

But who are the men to have gone to finals while earning their trade at Fratton Park?

We've compiled the definitive list of those who were named in the squad for their countries, with 13 of the group gaining playing time while three remained on the bench.

1. Jimmy Dickinson

The Pompey legend played in the 1950 World Cup in all three group games before one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, as USA defeated them 1-0. Dickinson also played against Switzerland, Uruguay and Belgium at the 1954 World Cup.

Photo: SCC

2. Norman Uprichard

Among his 18 international caps for Northern Ireland, Uprichard went to Sweden in 1958 where his country reached the quarter-final stage.

Photo: The News

3. Alan McLoughlin

Macca ended 36 years since Pompey had a player at the World Cup when he went to USA after scoring the goal which sent Republic of Ireland to the finals. The midfielder didn't appear in any of his country's games, however.

Photo: Graham Chadwick

4. Paul Hall

Jamaica's current head coach went to the 1998 World Cup in France with the Reggae Boyz, amid 48 international caps.

Photo: Doug Pensinger

