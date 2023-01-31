John Mousinho’s Pompey arrival has coincided with the final days of January transfer window, which means he’s been thrown into the deep end in terms of the Blues’ recruitment process.
But the lateness of his switch from Oxford doesn’t mean he’s not up to speed on what business needs to be done ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Indeed, part of Mousinho’s interview process included a full audit on the squad he inherited from Danny Cowley, giving him a welcome heads up on what was waiting for him on his Fratton Park unveiling.
Mousinho has provided a few hints on what to expect, but what’s he said exactly on the key issues heading towards the window’s closure?
Here’s a quick reminder...
From left: Richard Hughes, Bailey Wright, John Mousinho and Kieron Freeman
2. Numbers in
Mousinho: ‘We want a balance between what we don’t necessarily have and what we do. Numbers are less important. Maybe we bring in none, maybe we bring in four depending on whether we get the right types of people. Additions would be good, because we’d like to strengthen and we’d always look to strengthen in any transfer window. We’re balancing it off all the time in terms of what we can get.'
3. Additional pace up front
Mousinho: ‘Yes, quite possibly (there's potential to bring in extra pace up front). Reeco Hackett showed that when he came off the bench and gave us something a bit different (on Saturday). But we’re always looking to strengthen and pace is a commodity that is very precious in the game, if you can harness and get it right. So yes we wouldn’t be shying away from that if it became a possibility.’
4. Player departures
Mousinho: ‘Not at the moment, no. Things could change in the next two or three days, but myself and Rich had a chat before the Peterborough game about the current state of the squad. So as it stands now, we don’t anticipate any outgoings. As soon as we pick up a couple of injuries like we did this week (there’s no cover). So that’s a numbers issue we have to contend with, so it wouldn’t be prudent for us to let anyone go at this stage.’
